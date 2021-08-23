Vinícius Jr. scores twice with a great goal and avoids Real Madrid’s embarrassment against Levante

In an electrifying game in Valencia, the Real Madrid suffered his first stumble this season of Laliga. And the 3-3 draw against Levante was not a defeat thanks to Vinícius Jr.

The Brazilian came from the bench in place of Hazard in the second half and scored two goals in the match, being the second of them, the third of Real and 40 minutes into the second half, a real painting.

Best moments

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Vini Jr.’s performance saved the day for Real Madrid, who went to half-time winning 1-0, but took the turn and fell behind twice (2-1 and 3-2). But the Brazilian was on an inspired day.

As if that wasn’t enough, already close to extra time, he was also responsible for sending Levante goalkeeper Fernandez out of the box to avoid what would have been Vini Jr.’s hat-trick.

This forced Levante to act in the last minutes with an improvised outfield player in goal.

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid goes to 4 points in the table after two matches in LaLiga, while Levante gets their second draw in two games this season in the league.

The guy: Vinícius Jr.

The Brazilian came on 14 minutes into the second half in place of Hazard with Real Madrid losing 2-1. And Vini Jr., along with Rodrygo and Asensio, made the team improve.

After an exquisite pass from Casemiro, Vinícius Jr. beat the defender and touched the goalkeeper’s exit 28 minutes into the second half to tie the game. Afterwards, he even scored the goal that tied the game again.

Bale does well in the first half

Bale scored his first goal for Real Madrid since January 2020, and his first for LaLiga since September 2019.

The Welshman was the highlight of the team during his period on the field.

In addition to the goal, he almost extended to Real in the first half with a dangerous free kick.

Raise back with everything in the final step

It took just 30 seconds of the second half for Levante to draw with Marti, taking advantage of a nap by Lucas Vasquez and Real’s defense.

The problem is that Real’s nap didn’t stop there. Carlo Ancelotti’s team came back worse in the second stage, and Campaña, in the 12th minute, turned the game around.

And when the game was 2-2, Alaba made a mistake trying to clear a cross, and it was up to Rober Pier to put Levante back in front of the scoreboard.

upcoming games

Real Madrid will play again next Saturday for LaLiga, again away from home, this time in Seville, against Real Betis at 17:00 (GMT).

Levante travels to face Real Sociedad on the same date

Raise 3 x 3 Real Madrid

GOALS: Real Madrid: Bale and Vinícius Jr. 2x; raise: Marti, Campaña and Rober

RAISE: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Rober and Clerc; Melero (Malsa), Campaña (Bardhi) and Radoja; Marti (Martinez), Morales (Cantero) and De Frutos Technician: Paco Lopez

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Carvajal), Éder Militão, Nacho and Alaba; Casemiro, Valverde (Jovic) and Isco (Asensio); Bale (Rodrygo), Hazard (Vinicius Jr.) and Benzema Technician: Carlo Ancelotti