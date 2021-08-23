Virginia’s daughter gets youtuber kiss and surprises reaction

Virginia Fonseca showed fun photos with daughter Maria Alice, 2 months, this Sunday (22). Zé Felipe’s wife appeared kissing the baby on the cheek and said that the baby – whose first passport has already been provided by her parents – is not a big fan of affection. “Maria likes kissing as much as she likes being woken up,” he wrote.

YouTuber also guessed what the baby would say if she had already learned to express herself. “‘Leave me to my mommy, me.’ Zé Felipe interacted in the comments. “I love you so much! Look at the little foot…”, fancied the artist, with whom Virgínia noticed an improvement in her relationship since Maria’s birth.

Maria’s paternal grandmother, Poliana Rocha, also reacted: “Tomorrow I want to stick with her”. Currently, Virgínia and Zé are in São Paulo: the couple lives in Goiânia, Goiás, but traveled to the capital of São Paulo with their baby due to work commitments.

Virginia is not in the habit of buying clothes for her daughter: ‘I get everything’

Previously, youtuber revealed not to buy clothes for Maria Alice. “No, I get everything. I don’t know how to buy the ‘train’, no. I bought some clothes to go to Gramado”, he pointed out about a recent trip taken by the family in which the baby stole the scene with cold looks.

“I even mentioned on the plane that I want to buy some things for Maria Alice. But I’m going to buy accessories, you know?”, he indicated.

Youtuber admits breastfeeding frustration: ‘I didn’t have milk’

This week, Virginia gave a candid report on her experience with breastfeeding: the American said that she had plans to feed Maria only with breast milk until she was six months old, but she couldn’t. “She slept on my chest and I thought I had satiated her hunger, but no. In the 6-day consultation, the pediatrician said that she had lost the 10% weight she could lose in 10 days and that I had to come back with the formula,” he recalled.

“My breast grew a lot and I thought I would give a lot of milk, but no. When I posted about the formula, a follower told me that Maria Alice could confuse the nipple with the bottle. Then I stopped giving the formula”, added.

The baby, however, did not feed. “After a few days, she would stay on the breast for five minutes and reject it, because I didn’t have any milk,” said the young woman, pointing out the reason for never having addressed the topic on her social networks and YouTube channel. “I had never talked about it, because it was something I really wanted and was not able to do. Then, comes the demands for which I am not to blame. I felt insufficient myself,” said Leonardo’s daughter-in-law.