Viviane Araujo gives thanks after being eliminated from ‘Super Dance of the Famous’: ”Aprendizado”

Viviane Araujo thanks her affection and support from family and friends after being defeated by Dandara Mariana in ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’

Viviane Araujo (46) used his social network to thank him for his support during his participation in the Super Dance of the Famous!

The actress was eliminated on Sunday, 22, for Dandar Mariana (33) in the last semifinal of the Sunday.

On her Instagram profile, this Monday, 23, our queen of queens shared a video of the presentation at the competition and thanked her fans, friends and family.

She also showed her affection for her fellow on the board and teacher, Rodrigo Oliveira.

“When we manage to accomplish everything we set out to do, the feeling is of a washed soul! That’s why I screamed, cheered, jumped when I finished Salsa, wasn’t that a partner @rodrigoclubelatino?! And to you Rodrigo, all mine gratitude, because you believed in me and made me get here! We came out victorious, yes, because we danced yesterday with our soul and with all the love we feel for the dance! I also immensely thank the affection of all my fans who are always here with me , come and go! My vivianaticos, you are F…!!!!”, started writing.

“Thank you my husband, my family and friends for always supporting me! You are my foundation! I also want to express here my thanks to all the jurors for all the words spoken, in all my presentations! You helped me a lot in my evolution within the board , because every word I heard was a learning experience for me! Apart from the emotion of hearing so many beautiful things from you about me! Let there be heart! GRATITUDE. I also leave here my thanks to the entire program team who always treated us with all affection and respect! And live the ART!”, he said in the caption, also thanking the judges of the program.

It is noteworthy that Dandara Mariana will join the other two finalists in the competition, the actors Rodrigo Simas (29) and Paolla Oliveira (39). Maria Joana (35) was left out of the program for being injured and undergoing surgery.

