Weverton gets angry and leaves the house with Palmeiras losing to Cuiabá: “You can’t lose this kind of game”

Palmeiras is each round more distant from the leadership of Brasileirão. After drawing with São Paulo, at Morumbi, and losing to Fortaleza and Atlético in the last rounds, Verdão stumbled again this Sunday (22) in the middle of Allianz Parque. This time, Alviverde was defeated by Cuiabá by 2-0 and parked in the vice-leadership with 32 points gained. Who didn’t like the result was the goalkeeper Weverton.









In an interview with Premiere channel after the match, Weverton said that in a running points tournament you cannot lose points at home, mainly against teams that are fighting at the bottom of the table like Cuiabá.

“In a straight-point championship, you can’t lose this kind of game, with all due respect to Cuiabá, who played a great game. Unfortunately, our ball didn’t want to go in today, we could spend the whole day playing it wouldn’t go in. But we’re in the fight. , let’s correct the mistakes, there’s a lot for the championship to come”, said the goalkeeper, who also regretted the chances lost by the team during the match.

“Walter made great saves, we finished a lot, and on the counterattack they scored in the first minute, which made us change our strategy, and then at the end. We created many chances, if the ball enters history it would be different. It hurts because the victory it didn’t come, but we’ll do everything to keep fighting for the title, which is our goal“, evaluated the archer, who sees Palestra’s moment in the competition as inadmissible. It is worth remembering that of the last 12 points, the Greatest Champion in Brazil won only one.

“We charge ourselves, we seek to improve. We can’t go so long without scoring in a straight points championship. But nothing can be solved by talking, but by working and on the field. Let’s see what Abel has to give us to improve and to score again in the championship, already thinking about Saturday’s game against Athletico at home”, completed.