What to do not to spoil your sleep after sleeping late on the weekend

Do you love staying up late and then getting some sleep over the weekend or a day off? In that case, you could be making a social faux pas – when it comes to sleep.

Called “social jet lag” by sleep scientists is the delay in your body’s natural sleep clock, which occurs when you stay up late on Friday and Saturday nights to socialize and then sleep to catch up.

“Just as traveling from New York to Los Angeles can sometimes wreak havoc on your circadian rhythm (your body’s natural clock), staying up late at the end of a stressful workweek and sleeping late on weekends can also ,” said sleep expert Raj Dasgupta, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

“By staying up late on Friday and Saturday nights and sleeping for the next two days, you are essentially forcing your body into a different time zone,” said Dasgupta. “This sleep pattern puts you at risk for the effects of chronic sleep deprivation, which can increase your risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.”

You can further disrupt your sleep rhythm and increase your sleep debt by also staying up later during the workweek. Some of us can’t help it. If you instinctively prefer to go to bed later and wake up later, you go “owl” style.

It is possible that people with nocturnal habits are genetically predisposed to being awake at dawn due to a gene called CRY1, experts say.

A recent study found a variation in CRY1 in people with sleep phase disorder, or DSPD, a disorder in which people stay up very late and wake up much later.

This may have been a problem in a pre-industrial society with low light after dark, but today’s world is full of light, sound and tons of nightlife – so what’s the problem? Unfortunately, most work and school hours are made for those who love to “go to bed early, get up early”.

“Maintaining an owl schedule in our modern world with relatively early work (or school) demands is less healthy,” said sleep expert Kenneth Wright, professor of integrative psychology at the University of Colorado.

The danger of social jet lag

Changing the internal biological clock or circadian rhythm in an hour or two confuses the body and brain. When it no longer knows what time to sleep and what time to get up, the body responds with symptoms such as insomnia, waking up early or excessive sleepiness, daytime fatigue, difficulty concentrating, constipation or diarrhea, and a feeling of not feeling well. in general.

A study published in May looked at the sleep habits of 85,000 people in the UK and found that those people with a misaligned sleep cycle were more likely to report depression, anxiety and have fewer feelings of well-being.

“Challenging our internal biological clock appears to be highly associated with levels of depression, and having greater misalignment was associated with greater chances of depression,” says study author Jessica Tyrrell, senior professor at the University of Exeter Medical School in the UK.

On the other hand, people who love to wake up early were less likely to have irregular sleep schedules. And here’s the surprise – the study found they were happier than night owls.

“If you are a morning person, you are less likely to have depression and more likely to report greater well-being. This may be in part due to the fact that morning people are less likely to have ‘social jet lag’, said Tyrrell.

How to cure social jet lag

The cure? It’s a lot like the patient who said to the doctor “It hurts when I raise my arm.” It’s simple, the doctor replied: “Stop raising your arm.”

“Instead of waking up and sleeping at times out of sync with your internal clock and switching between two different sleep times (one for weekdays and one for weekends), try to maintain a healthy and consistent sleep schedule,” he said. Dasgupta.

Sleep at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning, even on weekends. Of course, this is easier said than done for people born to be night owls. But it’s possible, according to a 2019 randomized clinical trial that taught a group of night owls to reshape their sleep habits.

Over a six-week period, 22 outspoken night owls were instructed to try to do the following:

Sleeping two to three hours before your usual bedtime, and waking up two to three hours before your normal waking up time;

Keep bedtime and waking up times the same (within 15 to 30 minutes) on working and free days;

Get maximum exposure to outside light in the morning and limit exposure to light at night;

If you are going to exercise, prefer the morning time;

Have breakfast as soon as you wake up, have lunch and dinner at the same time every day – but don’t have dinner after 7pm;

Do not drink caffeine after 3 pm and do not take a nap after 4 pm.

At the end of the six weeks, the researchers found that people who followed the recommendations most closely were able to set their biological clocks back by up to two hours, meaning they went to bed and woke up two hours earlier.

Also, people reported less depression and stress. Cognitive reaction time and physical strength tests showed that their performance in both areas peaked early in the day.

Other techniques

Of course not everyone is an “owl”. Some of us are overwhelmed by the demands of work and school, or we simply practice bad sleep habits and suffer the consequences. Focusing on good sleep hygiene will help train your brain to synchronize your biological clock.

Start with the bedroom. Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable and the room is cool. Don’t watch TV or work in your bedroom; you want your brain to think the bedroom is just for sleeping.

Be sure to eliminate all bright lights, as even the blue light from cell phones or laptops can get in the way. If this is difficult to achieve, consider wearing sunglasses and blackout curtains to keep the environment dark.

Try to eliminate disturbing sounds too. Earplugs or white noise machines can be very useful, but you can create your own with a humidifier or fan.

During the day, try to get good exposure to natural light as this will help regulate your circadian rhythm. Then establish a bedtime routine that you can follow each night. Taking a hot bath, reading a book, listening to relaxing music, meditating, or doing light stretches are all good options.

Other suggestions for a good night’s sleep include avoiding stimulants such as nicotine or coffee after mid-afternoon, especially if you have insomnia. Alcohol is another no-no. You might think this helps you to nap, but you’re more likely to wake up during the night when your body starts processing the drink.

Also, avoid fatty foods before bed. If you have digestive problems, eating fried or fatty foods, spicy meals and even certain beverages can cause heartburn and indigestion.

Exercise is the key to promoting good sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, just 10 minutes a day of walking, cycling or other aerobic exercise can “dramatically improve the quality of nighttime sleep.”

And, of course, go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including weekends, days off and vacations. Follow all these steps and you’ll be on your way to fixing your social jet lag and improving your health.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)