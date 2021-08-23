where to watch, fact sheet, game schedule

This Sunday (22) Sport Recife will host São Paulo at Ilha do Retiro for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place at 8:30 pm Brasília time and the two teams need to win to breathe a sigh of relief in the competition, especially the Lion.

The home team is at Z-4 in 18th place with 15 points and comes from a defeat in the last round against Flamengo by 2 x 0. The last victory was in the 14th round when they beat Bahia by 1 x 0. To leave today from Brasileirão’s sticking zone, the team needs to beat São Paulo and go to 21 points.

The visitor Tricolor is also not experiencing a good moment in the championship, but he managed to leave the Z-4 ​​and remains in 14th position with 18 points. In the last round of the Brasileirão won Grêmio 2 x 1.

Where to watch Sport Recife vs São Paulo

The game will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere FC in Ilha do Retiro.

Probable escalations

Sport Recife

The team led by Umberto Louzer will have two important absences, midfielder Gustavo who is injured and striker Santiago Tréllez who, due to contractual reasons, cannot play, he belongs to São Paulo and is on loan to the team. There is uncertainty about the squad of defender Rafael Thyere, he had an Achilles tendon injury and is still in the process of recovery. The newly hired Pedro Henrique will be able to make his debut in the defense of Leão.

The Lion’s likely roster will be as follows: Mailson; Hayner, Thyere (Marcelo), Sabino and Chico; Marcão, José Welison, Thiago Lopes (Everton Felipe) and Thiago Neves; Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael.

São Paulo

The Tricolor, commanded by Hernán Crespo, will have difficulties in fixing the team on the left side, there are two shortages for the position, with Reinaldo being suspended and Wellington injured. The coach has the option to call Gabriel Sara into the position and even defender/left wing Léo.

There is uncertainty about the lineup of Pablo in attack, given that the player was much criticized for his low performance in the game against Palmeiras. Who can take the vacancy is Eder. Hernán Crespo’s likely line-up for the match could be as follows:

Tiago Volpi, Daniel Alves, Miranda, Miranda and Léo; Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Eder (Pablo).

Arbitration

The referee of the game is Paulo Roberto Alves Junior and his assistants are Bruno Boschilia and Ivan Carlos Bohn. The video referee will be Adriano Milczvski. All referees mentioned are from Paraná.