where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Fluminense and Atlético-MG face off this Monday (23), at 20:00, in São Januário, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor wants to rediscover the path of victories, while Galo wants to keep the slack in the lead of the most important competition in the country.

In 15th place, with 17 points, Flu will have the debut of Marcão in the technical command after the resignation of Roger Machado. Atlético arrives without Mariano and Jair, as well as new reinforcement Diego Costa.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on SportTV and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place in São Januário, without a public due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 20h.

lineups

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement:

Fluminense will not have Ganso, Gabriel Teixeira and Caio Paulista injured. Reinforcement hired last week, Jhon Arias is also out, as he is not yet included in the CBF’s IDB.

Atlético-MG will not have Mariano and Jair, who left the game against River Plate before the end and will be preserved, as well as Diego Costa, who is still not regularized.

Arbitration:

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

assistants: Neuza Inês Back and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Latest results:

The two teams entered the field for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Atlético-MG beat River Plate 3-0 and qualified for the semifinals. Fluminense, on the other hand, was 1-1 with Barcelona and ended up being eliminated.