Who is the radio presenter who died at age 42

Described as “one of the most loved, thoughtful, fun and magical people that everyone who crossed the path has ever had” by friend and colleague Luciano Potter, radio broadcaster Marcos Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, died yesterday (22) victim of complications of covid-19.
The native of Santa Catarina was a producer and presenter of the program “Pretinho Basica”, on Atlântida radio station, and had revealed in January that he was fighting a neurological disease that affected locomotion and speech. In early August, he was hospitalized after contracting covid. He leaves his wife, doctor Lisangela Preissler, and son, Fernando, 5 years old.
Graduated in Advertising at PUCRS, Magro Lima worked at Grupo RBS since 2006, where he began his career as a marketing analyst. He started to take on other managements and, between comings and goings, he started in 2016 to edit the blog Infosfera, dedicated to geek culture, games and technology. Later, he was taken in front of the microphones, and also commanded “Once upon a time in the West” and “AtlFlix”.
On “Pretinho Basico”, a comedy program broadcast since 2007, Magro Lima was a producer and presenter. The program was initially aired by Atlântida and 12 other stations in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná. It is currently also available as a podcast on online platforms. The program has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, and nearly 800,000 on Instagram.
With two daily editions, “Pretinho Basico” brings together humor and information, reflecting the main news of the day with irreverence and a lot of grace. “Atlflix” features commentary on Hollywood movies, TV shows, and the industry, while “Once upon a time in the West” was a show devoted entirely to “The West Wing” series, but commented on the episodes’ themes in a broad sense, and not just about the characters and the plot.
On social networks, friends, listeners and colleagues pay tribute to the broadcaster, sharing memories and stories.
Journalist Miriam Spritzer, who once shared the AtlFlix bench with Magro Lima, says he was “one of the most dear and brilliant people” she has ever met.
She writes:
We always think we will have another opportunity, right? Thin, dear friend, what a mark did you leave and what is missing you will do. Thanks for everything!