Who is the radio presenter who died at age 42

Described as “one of the most loved, thoughtful, fun and magical people that everyone who crossed the path has ever had” by friend and colleague Luciano Potter, radio broadcaster Marcos Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, died yesterday (22) victim of complications of covid-19.

The native of Santa Catarina was a producer and presenter of the program “Pretinho Basica”, on Atlântida radio station, and had revealed in January that he was fighting a neurological disease that affected locomotion and speech. In early August, he was hospitalized after contracting covid. He leaves his wife, doctor Lisangela Preissler, and son, Fernando, 5 years old.

saddest and most devastating tweet I’ve ever written and I end up informing everyone that I love this guy called @magrolima: he left us. Today. Whoever is close, whoever is far away, loses one of the most loved, thoughtful, fun and magical people that everyone who crossed the path had. 🙁 — potter (@lucianopotter) August 22, 2021

Graduated in Advertising at PUCRS, Magro Lima worked at Grupo RBS since 2006, where he began his career as a marketing analyst. He started to take on other managements and, between comings and goings, he started in 2016 to edit the blog Infosfera, dedicated to geek culture, games and technology. Later, he was taken in front of the microphones, and also commanded “Once upon a time in the West” and “AtlFlix”.

On “Pretinho Basico”, a comedy program broadcast since 2007, Magro Lima was a producer and presenter. The program was initially aired by Atlântida and 12 other stations in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná. It is currently also available as a podcast on online platforms. The program has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, and nearly 800,000 on Instagram.

Today, our incredible Magro Lima was called to shine from above. The smartest guy who ever walked here says goodbye, but he will always be with us, in every moment of our days. We wish the whole family a lot of strength and we ask everyone to send a lot of energy too. pic.twitter.com/4PRrk4IxyL — Basic Black (@Pretinho_Basico) August 22, 2021

With two daily editions, “Pretinho Basico” brings together humor and information, reflecting the main news of the day with irreverence and a lot of grace. “Atlflix” features commentary on Hollywood movies, TV shows, and the industry, while “Once upon a time in the West” was a show devoted entirely to “The West Wing” series, but commented on the episodes’ themes in a broad sense, and not just about the characters and the plot.

On social networks, friends, listeners and colleagues pay tribute to the broadcaster, sharing memories and stories.

the death of @magrolima got me too much.

He was an English teacher where I worked, I didn’t have classes but whoever did spoke wonderfully.

Followed on podcasts, always a brilliant guy, captivating and full of knowledge to pass.

Very sad, because this damn disease. — Fabio C (@FabioOChris) August 23, 2021

Legends do not die, legends remain forever with their name marked in history. O @magrolima he joined the force, but his legacy of genius, nerdy, sarcasm, and even tardiness will forever stay in our minds and hearts. May the force be with you, king of the thrashing. https://t.co/W7K1GswVl2 — Jack Dogville (@jackdogville) August 23, 2021

O @magrolima it was special to me. Taught me a lot, made me laugh, made me reflect. Thank you so much for so much! Thank you very much @lisangelap for all that strength! Certainly he went the farthest and happiest to have you by his side. You can always count on me. A big kiss — Ramiro Zilles (@Ramirozg) August 23, 2021

everyone wanted to be a little @magrolima . A barbaric intelligence, charismatic and with a beautiful family. I was a big fan. Count on the whole twitter gang , Dr @lisangelap and Fernando. It would be more than deserved a page on Wikipedia ?? — Samantha Carvalho (@samanthax) August 23, 2021

Journalist Miriam Spritzer, who once shared the AtlFlix bench with Magro Lima, says he was “one of the most dear and brilliant people” she has ever met.

She writes: