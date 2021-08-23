Widespread fight between fans and players generates reaction from the French league – 23/08/2021

Bottle thrown at player, field invasion, generalized fight and game ended before 90 minutes. Such scenes have already been seen in South America, but they happened yesterday in France, in the duel between Nice and Olympique de Marseille, and generated a reaction from the organization of the national league (watch below).

Today, the disciplinary committee of the LFP, the body responsible for the tournament, summoned representatives of the two teams to an emergency meeting after what it called a “serious incident”.

“After the serious incidents of the OGC Nice-Olympique Marseille match, the LFP Disciplinary Committee summons both clubs for the session on Wednesday, 25 August 2021,” summarized the league.

At the meeting, the LFP must decide whether the match will end even before the end (the duel was 1-0 for Nice) and the punishments for those involved.

It all started at 30 minutes of the 2nd time. Some fans of Nice – who played at home – threw a bottle at Payet, who took a corner kick. The Marseille midfielder threw the object back and started a riot – that’s because there was an invasion of the field and clashes between athletes and spectators.

Well-known in Brazilian football, midfielder Gerson, defender Dante and coach Jorge Sampaoli were among those involved in the mess, which had to be contained by police and stadium security.

Watch the moment: