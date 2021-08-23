Widow of Chico Anysio, Malga di Paula undergoes physiotherapy in a hospital bed after being admitted to Covid-19: ‘Go home soon’

Hospitalized for nearly two months, Chico Anysio’s widow, Malga di Paula, continues to receive medical treatment at the Hospital das Clínicas in Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul. She was admitted to the unit on June 27, due to complications from the Covid-19. Malga started physiotherapy and is already able to perform the exercises in the hospital.

“Look at me (full of muscles), working to go home soon. All happy with the best physiotherapist in the world”, commented she, who posed next to the professional, on her website.

In the image, she appears lying on a hospital bed where a device was placed so that she could exercise her arms. Also according to her, the first shower she was able to take in the shower after hospitalization happened last Sunday. “Starting to organize my return home and to life”, he commented at the time.

The 51-year-old writer was hospitalized in the ICU and breathing with the help of devices. She got worse during her hospital stay, and her kidneys didn’t work for a while. “I’m fine, recovering. After nearly two months of fighting, I feel like I was born again. I survived Covid-19,” she said via Instagram last week after her health improved.

Malga was married for 15 years to Chico Anysio. In 2013, a year and a half after the comedian’s death, she married Felipe Batista, from whom she split last year.