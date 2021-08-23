With a 51% increase, gasoline prices should rise even more in Brazil

Gasoline increased by 51% over the year 2021 and the probability is that fuel values ​​will grow even more.

This is because oil has had a huge increase in recent months, reaching above the value of 60 dollars and there is still no significant increase in production to justify a drop in price.

Another factor is the exchange rate in Brazil, which is driving inflation in the country. Despite the situation of the external accounts showing signs that the Brazilian currency could appreciate in 1 real, therefore the dollar would fall, this is not what has happened. The dollar is sustaining itself at R$5.30 due to the political and institutional crisis. The insecurity generated by the political environment is directly impacting financial indicators and, consequently, people’s lives.

The price of a liter of regular gasoline at the pump of some gas stations has reached or exceeds R$7 in four states: Acre, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins. The information comes from the price survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), carried out between August 15th and 21st.

At a gas station in Copacabana, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, regular gasoline costs R$6,996, and additives already cost R$7.195 per liter. The total increase, just in 2021, was 51% and worries drivers.