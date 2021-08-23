With a debt of R$33 thousand, Claudia Leitte is sued by a trustee

Claudia Leitte is having problems with justice. According to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the singer was sued by the manager of the Caminho das Árvores condominium, located in Salvador, Bahia, who rented commercial rooms to the artist.

He claims that Leitte owes him about R$33,695.56. The process states that she is responsible for four commercial rooms in the building, where the condominium fee is around R$500.

Also according to the vehicle, on July 23, the Justice of Bahia accepted a request made to pay the debt in installments and withdraw the debt notes on behalf of Claudia. According to her lawyer, the debt would already be causing damage, such as difficulties in obtaining credit.

In the documents obtained by Fábia, they show that the blonde anticipated R$ 5,000 to pay off the debt, and the payment of the rest of the amount will be made in 16 installments; monthly amounts range from R$2.2 thousand to R$3.9 thousand, depending on the month. The last installment of the debt will mature in September of next year. Due to the agreement, the amount charged in total is R$53,921.91, including legal fees. Claudia Leitte has not yet publicly taken a stand on the case.

