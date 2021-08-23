With an increase in the price of fuel, Varginha application drivers give up the profession | South of Minas

Application drivers from Varginha (MG) are giving up the profession because of the increase in fuel prices. This year alone, gasoline has already undergone nine increases and the current value has reached R$ 6.19. Ethanol was also readjusted and can be found for almost R$ 4.60 per liter.

Adriel tried to work as an app driver to supplement the family’s income, but ended up giving up and selling the vehicle.

“At the beginning I was able to get some nice money, but later with the increase in fuel, I had to stop. It wasn’t paying off, in the end I was practically paying to work, the profit was very small”, said Adriel José dos Santos, former application driver and administrative assistant.

Like him, many app drivers are giving up on the profession. According to the Association of Partner Application Drivers, more than 400 drivers left the profession because of high fuel prices throughout the year.

“At the beginning of the year, there were approximately 1,500 drivers. Today, we have a community of 1,100. More than 400 colleagues have left the profession because of rising fuel prices. Fuel is the villain of 50% of the driver’s profit,” stated the association’s representative, Wilson Alves.

1 of 1 With the increase in the price of fuel, application drivers in Varginha give up the profession — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV With the increase in the price of fuel, application drivers in Varginha give up the profession — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

The readjustments made by Petrobrás exceed 45%. In January, the average price of gasoline in the state was R$ 4.78 and today it is around R$ 6.04, according to Minaspetro. According to the economics professor, João Marcus Franco, the economic recovery is one of the factors that increases the price of fuel.

“There are two factors that contribute to the rise in fuel prices at the moment, which is the rise of the product in the domestic market and the devaluation of the exchange rate. It is an oscillation that is mainly based on the resumption of economic activity. When there is a resumption of economic activity, the price of oil and its derivatives tend to rise due to an increase in demand. So we’re going to see that, which on the one hand is positive [a retomada da economia] implies, on the other hand, in the increase in the price of this commodity [petróleo], which will have repercussions on rising fuel prices,” said the professor.

According to economist Marçal Serafim, in order to know when it is more advantageous to supply ethanol, it is necessary to make a calculation. If the price of ethanol is up to 70% of the value of gasoline, the consumer can opt for it because it is paying off. If this value is higher, it is worth opting for gasoline.