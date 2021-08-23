With embezzlement, Flamengo is ready to play against Ceará

Fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 27 points conquered and two games less than the leader Atlético-MG, who appears with 37, Flamengo can sleep inside the G-4 of the most important competition in the country. For this, the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho can even tie with Ceará, in the duel scheduled for 16h (Brasilia), at Castelão.

Without Willian Arão and Bruno Henrique, suspended, and Arrascaeta, diagnosed with signs of muscle fatigue, the coach of the rubro-negro had to set up a ‘plan b’ to elect the 11 that will start the confrontation against Vozão.

With that, the chosen ones were: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Diego, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro; Vitinho, Michael and Gabigol.