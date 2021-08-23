With the help of Pix and card machines, Malafaia expands religious empire in pandemic

Pocketnarist Silas Malafaia saw his religious empire grow during the pandemic. All this thanks to Pix and credit and debit card machines. It opened twice as many spaces compared to 2018 and 2019 combined (nine temples). Another three sites are expected to open by the end of 2021.

According to a report by Folha de São Paulo, the works demand a lot of money. This is because he doesn’t want to “do something silly for God”. The pastor calculates to spend around R$ 1 million per inauguration. This means that expenses are around R$ 20 million between 2020 and this year.

“I’m not going to tell everyone not to think that I think I’m the last Coca-Cola in the desert, but most pastors stopped and returned property,” he said. “Our expansion was due to the fear of many. And also, I’m not going to pretend to be humble here, we have credibility. I have a social network [somando Instagram, Facebook e Twitter] with more than 8 million people,” he added.

Advec’s headquarters, in the north of Rio, has 120 machines to swipe debit or credit cards. In the period when face-to-face services were prohibited, Pix’s modality was the solution.

Silas Malafaia and his support for President Bolsonaro

He is one of the country’s best-known pastors and one of Bolsonaro’s biggest supporters. Coincidentally, his empire grew under the Pocketnist government. Advec has been around since 1959, but has expanded in recent years. Today it has 150 temples around Brazil.