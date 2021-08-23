With withdrawal, change, offline and even no balance; see new Pix features

In an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLE, Ângelo Duarte, head of the Competition and Financial Market Structure department at the Central Bank, anticipates details of the main new features to be implemented in the instant payment system, Pix, by the end of 2022.

In operation for nine months, the Pix has already been used by 3.6 million people from Ceará at least once, according to data from the Central Bank exclusively passed on to the THE PEOPLE. Altogether, approximately 170 thousand formal companies in Ceará use the technology in commercial transactions. Last July, the financial movement in Ceará by Pix was R$ 10.9 billion.

In addition to small entrepreneurs, street vendors and street vendors also began to incorporate technology into their activities. Agility, practicality and no fees are the main advantages associated with the wide spread of digital payment in Ceará’s commerce.

One of the main impacts is the dynamism given to commercial relations throughout Ceará, allowing for an intensification of digital entrepreneurship and an acceleration of economic movement in the interior of the state.

“Before, the resident of the Interior often had to go to a neighboring city or nearby municipality to have access to financial services such as withdrawals. This meant that he ended up investing that money in that region and not where he lives or works. With Pix, this changes, the local economic ecosystems become much more dynamic”, evaluates Ângelo.

The representative of the Central Bank, the regulatory body of Pix, anticipates with exclusivity the THE PEOPLE some of the new features to be implemented in Pix, in order to make the tool even more complete. Check out all the news:

In September:

Launch of the tool service that will allow scheduling on Pix. Thus, users will be able to schedule payment through Pix, no longer running the risk of forgetting to perform the operation.

In November:

The security feature that will allow the user to request the reversal of a transfer made in case of suspected fraud comes into operation. The mechanism will have two verification steps: the first concerns the user’s own financial institution, which should be activated as soon as the possibility of fraud is perceived; it will then contact the bank to which the questioned amount was allocated, which should block the Pix destination account.

Thus, the financial institutions will have seven days to investigate what happened together with those involved and decide if they return the Pix value to the customer’s account or if it was a false record of suspected fraud.

Still in 2021:

In the coming weeks the option will be launched “Pix Change”. The feature will allow Pix users to withdraw cash amounts by transferring them to accounts of medium and large companies. It will also allow the customer to make purchases at an establishment and pay with a Pix, can transfer an extra amount to the company, which will return the excess amount, in bills, to the customer.

The option of “Pix Cash” will be released together and will allow, without the need to purchase at establishments, the user can make a Pix for the company, so that they receive the exact amount of the transfer in the form of cash. The initial limitation of both features is being studied at R$500.

The Central Bank is also operationalizing the possibility of launching, still in 2021, the “Pix Offline”. The feature will offer a way for the customer to pay for their purchases through a Pix, even if they do not have internet access at that time.

With this feature, the customer will generate a QR Code to be read by the banking application used by the merchant. After reading, the customer must enter, on the seller’s cell phone, the confirmation code previously registered, thus authorizing the transaction.

In 2022:

Pix’s main release for the next year is a credit operation. called from “Pix guaranteed”, the resource will give the user the right to make a Pix, even if he has no account balance.

Before the transfer is made using this feature, the Pix recipient must establish a period of time, at most 30 days, to receive the amount referring to that transfer. After such definition, the bank used by the customer who is performing the Pix will cover the amount the user wants to transfer, thus guaranteeing payment to the merchant.

The Central Bank points out that in this operation, each financial institution will define a transfer limit of this kind for each customer and that after using part of the amount allocated, the user must pay the bank, working as a type of credit transfer.

Source: Central Bank’s Department of Competition and Financial Market Structure

Watch the video explaining all the Pix news

