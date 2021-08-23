Withdrawal of income in Pis

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Withdrawal of income in the Pis With the Social Integration Program (PIS), employees from the private sector have access to benefits determined by law and also collaborate with the development of companies in the sector.

PIS

Through Complementary Law No. 7/1970, the Social Integration Program (PIS) was created. The program sought to integrate the private sector employee with the company’s development. Payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa​.

PASEP

Parallel to the creation of the PIS, Complementary Law No. 8/1970 instituted the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP), to which the Union, States, Municipalities, Federal District and territories contributed to the fund for sector employees public. Payment of PASEP is made by Banco do Brasil.​

PIS – Understand the Program

The PIS-PASEP Fund is the result of the unification of the funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program – PIS and the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program – PASEP.

This unification was established by Complementary Law No. 26, of September 11, 1975, effective from July 1, 1976, regulated by Decree No. 78,276/1976, and today managed by Decree No. 4,751 of June 17, 2003.

Since 1988, the PIS-PASEP Fund does not have collections for individual accounts. In addition, art. 239 of the Federal Constitution changed the allocation of resources from contributions to PIS and PASEP, which are now allocated to the Worker’s Support Fund – FAT, to fund the Unemployment Insurance Program, Salary Allowance and financing of Economic Development Programs by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development – ​​BNDES.

How it works

Until 10/04/1988, employers made contributions received by the PIS/PASEP Participation Fund, which then distributed amounts to employees in the form of quotas proportional to salary and length of service

Reasons for withdrawal of PIS Quotas

The amounts deposited referring to the Social Integration Program, distributed by the companies to the employees registered in the program between 1971 and 10/04/1988, are available for withdrawal once the Salary Bonus Payment and earnings calendar starts, regardless of the month of birth of the holder, provided that one of the reasons provided for in Law is met, namely:

All beneficiaries, in accordance with Law 13932/2019;

Retirement;

Age 60 years or older;

Disability (participant or dependent);

Transfer to paid reserve or retirement (in the case of military personnel);

Elderly and/or disabled person reached by the Continuous Cash Benefit;

Malignant Neoplasm – Cancer – (participant or dependent);

AIDS/AIDS (of the participant or dependent);

Diseases listed in the MPAS/MS Interministerial Ordinance 2.998/2001 (participant or dependent);

Participant’s death (a situation in which the account balance will be paid to the holder’s dependents or successors).

Events 27 – Housing Construction/Renovation and 43 – Marriage, which also allowed the withdrawal of Quotas, were extinguished by Complementary Law No. 26/1975 and the 1988 Constitution, respectively

Once one of the requirements is proven, the payment of PIS Quotas can be made at any time, except for age reasons, whose withdrawal date will be announced shortly.

PIS income

​A worker registered in the PIS/PASEP Fund until 10/04/88 and who has not yet withdrawn the balance of shares in the individual participation account is entitled to PIS earnings.

If there is no withdrawal, the amount will be added to the balance of shares.

ATTENTION: Pursuant to CD PIS/PASEP Resolution No. 01, of April 15, 2020, payments of PIS Quotas and Income will be suspended from May 1, 2020, for migration from the PIS/PASEP Fund to the FGTS .

income withdrawal

You can receive PIS income:

Through account credit, when the worker has an individual account at Caixa, with a positive balance and transactions in recent months.

At Caixa, Caixa Aqui and Loterias ATMs, using the Citizen’s Card.

At a Caixa branch​

Documents for identification:

ID card

Driver’s License (new model)

Functional Card recognized by Decree

Military Identity

Foreigners’ Identity Card

Passport issued in Brazil or abroad

.​















