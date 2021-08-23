Woman who ran over black children and Hispanic teenagers is sentenced to 25 years in prison

US courts sentenced Nicole Poole Franklin to 25 years and 4 months in prison for hate crimes against two children. The sentence was handed down on Thursday (19). In December 2019, the woman was accused of running over a 12-year-old child, for being black, and a 14-year-old teenager, for being Latino.

The woman had already pleaded guilty to the crimes in federal court on April 22nd. According to investigations, on December 9, 2019, Poole intentionally ran over a 12-year-old boy as he walked on the sidewalk in Des Moines, Iowa. He suffered minor injuries to his leg.

According to the conviction, the accused had run over the child because she believed the victim was from the Middle East or of African descent. Surveillance video showed Poole’s vehicle driving over a curb to hit him.

Later that same day, the woman ran over a 14-year-old girl, who was also walking on the sidewalk. The victim was hospitalized for two days. To the police, Nicole claimed to have attacked the girl because she was “Mexican”. The woman was arrested shortly after running over the second victim.

“Children deserve to walk the streets of their neighborhood without fear of violence because of their appearance and where they come from, and they deserve to grow up in a world where they are not targeted simply for being who they are. The Department of Justice will continue to protect the civil rights of all individuals and vigorously prosecute those who commit hate crimes in this country,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division.

