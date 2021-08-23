Women report the difficulty in dealing with hair loss in the ps-COVID – Sade

Marketing manager Lara Melo lost 80% of her hair after recovering from COVID-19. Handkerchiefs were widely used in the period of greatest intensity of falls (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The marketing manager, Grace Lara Melo, 45, was hospitalized for 20 days for COVID-19, ten of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After discharge, the feeling of having conquered the disease was immense, but soon came the discovery that the infection by the new coronavirus caused several other problems besides respiratory and cardiac problems. Lara lost 80% of her hair and struggled to regain the wires and self-esteem in the ps-COVID.

“The fall started between 30 to 40 days after my hospital discharge. The doctor said my hair loss was similar to chemotherapy. I just cried, I didn’t want to leave the house,” says Lara, who, during the period, used handkerchiefs and sought medical help.

Lara has been interspersing the application of medications and regenerative treatment of blood plasma on the scalp, in addition to a therapy based on essential oils and, after 60 days, the result has been satisfactory. “Within 48 hours after the first plasma application my hair stopped falling out. It is now in the process of healthy growth. The sequel is very difficult to deal with, I didn’t recognize myself. The hair made the image of this disease continue in my life. It was as if I had not surpassed COVID”, Lara pointed out.

The publicist, Adriana Facella, 53, was also admitted to an ICU and had 75% of her lungs compromised by the new coronavirus. In early June he was discharged and is still undergoing respiratory physiotherapy and also looking to see the hair strands return to normal. Adriana has lost half of her hair that used to be quite voluminous.

“Everything’s hair. You look and see it horrible. Besides falling out, it looks like a diseased hair, it doesn’t look the same, it’s terrible. Of course, it’s not the worst sequel to COVID, but everyone feels their own problem. For me, it’s been terrible”, says Adriana about the experience.

Lara is still undergoing treatment, but is already celebrating the healthy growth of her hair (photo: Personal Archive/Disclosure)

That capillary drop that occurs post-COVID called telgen effluvia. According to Alessandra Anzai, dermatologist and advisor to the Department of Hair and Nails of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), there are already more than 100 articles published in Brazil on the subject.

“One third to half of people who get COVID develop hair loss. But it is not considered a sequel because there is a cure. a consequence of the infection. It is necessary to support the wire to return to normal. This is a reflection of what happened in health”, explains Alessandra, who emphasizes the need for an evaluation by a dermatologist for a dignitary in this regard.

Dirceu Greco, infectious diseases specialist and professor emeritus at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), analyzes the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic. “Certainly worrying the so-called ‘long COVID’, of people continuing to have other symptoms for a long time. If the pandemic is overcome, and it certainly ends up being, we will continue to have an enormous burden on the health system, as a consequence of these various situations of sequelae or effects of COVID”, points out Greco.

Study shows hair loss after COVID with a predominance among women

A Brazilian multi-center study (several academic centers) called “Post-COVID-19 Hair Loss: Prevalence and Associated Factors Among 5,891 Patients” found that there is a high frequency of hair loss in patients who have recovered from new coronavirus infection.

Unesp Botucatu (SP) researcher Paulo Muller Ramos points out that 48% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had hair loss as a consequence. The analyzes found that there is a greater frequency among the women: 44% of women had moderate to severe telgen effluvium and 9% of men developed post-COVID hair loss.

The problem usually appears 30 days after recovery from the infection. “This fall is not a permanent phenomenon, but transitory. It tends to improve between three to six months after infection. There are mild, moderate and intense cases, but when only due to COVID, it regresses”, explains Ramos.