Worker Cash: Application is used by beneficiaries

The Caixa Trabalhador application was updated by Caixa Econômica Federal, in order to make life easier for retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which from now on will be able to Consult information about the proof of life and the portion of benefit simply and quickly through the app.

The app of Box it’s free and available for Android and IOS devices. The new service should benefit about 6.1 million people, and according to the bank, users will have access beyond consulting the benefit installments and the date of the last test of life, such as access to a forum with answers to the most frequent questions.

To take advantage of the benefits of the Caixa Trabalhador application, the user must register, informing some personal data, such as CPF, name, date of birth and e-mail. Once registered, the beneficiary will have access to the following functions:

Benefit number;

Number of installments;

Bank account details for credit;

If the parcel is available, paid, blocked, returned to the INSS or not located;

Value, competence, validity, channel and payment date;

Date of the last life test performed;

Payment schedule;

Common questions.

Social Security proof of life

The proof of life, applied by the INSS (National Social Security Institute) was suspended in early March 2020, due to the triggering of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it came into effect in the last month of June, and with that, the Institute launched the new calendar that decrees the dates on which each beneficiary must perform it.

The proof must be given by all those who receive the retirement benefit or pension by the INSS. The method is used as a form of proof that the beneficiary is still alive, in order to avoid fraud or incorrect payments to deceased people.

The new schedule, published in the Official Gazette of the Union by the INSS, was expanded until July 2022 and contains the dates for the tests that should have been held from March last year to July this year.

The definition of which date each beneficiary must take the test is according to the month of expiration of the proof of proof of previous life. Information that can now be consulted in a simpler and faster way through the Caixa Trabalhador application.

Other Box app

If the user has any Caixa App that uses login.caixa, such as FGTS, Habitação Caixa and Caixa Tem, it is not necessary to carry out the initial registration in the Caixa Trabalhar application. Certainly, this centralized access facility makes information and follow-up easier for the worker.

It is worth remembering that the Caixa Tem application was created by the bank with the aim of concentrating emergency aid payments in one place, facilitating access by all Brazilians to banking services and transactions from their Poupança Digital Social account.

The app already has some of the most requested functions, such as payment of bank slips, transfers, checking balances and statements, in addition to online purchases using the virtual debit card, generated free of charge in the app itself.

Digital service channels are alternatives to Box that bring comfort and security to beneficiaries, who do not need to travel to a bank branch to obtain information about their benefit.