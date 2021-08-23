Workload and salary reduction ends on Wednesday the 25th

The workload reduction, salary and contract suspension ends on Wednesday (25), the deadline for companies to terminate the agreements they made with their employees. The text of Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,045, of April 27, 2021, provides that the new edition of the BEm will last for 120 days.

The Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm) may have its term extended at the discretion of the federal government, according to budget conditions, for this to happen, it will be necessary for the measure to be approved in Congress. The MP substitute text, by Deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), has so far only been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, last week being sent to the Federal Senate, where it is being analyzed. With the approval, the extension of the BEm will be allowed for future public health emergencies or a state of calamity.

The BEm was launched in 2020 as measures to face the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus. Last year alone, the program benefited 10 million workers in agreements. The membership was almost 1.5 million companies.

In 2021, the program was relaunched in April, until now it had the adhesion of more than 2.5 million workers, who provisionally guaranteed employment.

The BEm allows the salary to be reduced or the contracts suspended. When it is carried out individually between employee and employer, the working hours and salary can be reduced in percentages of 25%, 50% or 70%.

Thus, a worker who has a 25% reduction in working hours and wages of the unemployment insurance amount he would be entitled to in case of dismissal receives 25% of the amount.

When the employment contract is suspended, the government is responsible for paying the employee 100% of the unemployment insurance amount, but only if the employee’s company had gross income of up to 4.8 million in 2019. For the companies above of this amount, the worker receives 70% of the unemployment insurance amount and 30% of the salary.

A 90-day working day reduction agreement must guarantee the worker to remain in employment for another 90 days after the end of the agreement.