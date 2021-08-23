WWE 2K22 will be released in March next year

This Saturday it was reported that WWE 2K22 could only be released next year, and already during SummerSlam the WWE confirmed this same information, announcing that the new game will only be available in March 2022, a few weeks before WrestleMania 38.

At the end of a video showing new footage of WWE 2K22, it is announced that the company’s new video game will only be available in the last month of the first quarter of next year, a very different time of year from October, the usual month for the launch of WWE video games.

Although this is being viewed with some disappointment by fans and gamers, it’s worth remembering that WWE and 2K are focused on developing a video game far above the fiasco that was WWE 2K20, so these “extra” months will serve to finish the new controls, graphics and game engine.

Finally, WWE Games promises more information about the new WWE 2K22 for the month of January.

What are your expectations for the new WWE 2K22? Do you think it will be much better than the previous edition?