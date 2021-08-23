“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Stop.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which plays the role of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in the United States, warned this Saturday morning (21/8) about the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19. The drug was widely publicized by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) to treat the disease, although there is no scientific evidence in this regard.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, guys. Stop it”, warned the American agency, on a social network, when sharing an article with the title “Why you shouldn’t use ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19”.

In the text (read the full text here), the FDA reports having received several reports of patients who needed medical assistance and were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.

The agency explains that the drug is not an antiviral (that is, it is not used to treat viruses) and that taking large doses is dangerous and can cause serious harm to the patient.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic worms in the intestine, as well as head lice and some skin conditions. The drug is also used in animals to prevent heartworm (heartworm) and certain internal and external parasites.

“The FDA has not reviewed data to support the use of ivermectin in patients with Covid-19 to treat or prevent Covid-19; however, some initial research is ongoing. Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous. This also applies to ivermectin”, emphasizes the North American agency.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. This is wrong”, he adds. The agency also shows that even ivermectin levels for approved uses can interact with other medications, such as anticoagulants.

“There can also be an overdose of ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and urticaria), dizziness, ataxia (balance problems), seizures, coma and even death”, details.

Bolsonaro displays chloroquine on live Bolsonaro performs traditional Thursday live and shows off chloroquineReproduction/Social networks Bolsonaro with chloroquine box The so-called Kit Covid medications are defended by the federal government. Bolsonaro lifts chloroquine box to supporters at Palácio da Alvorada in July 2020Igo Estrela/Metropolis Bolsonaro with chloroquine President with chloroquine box at G20 meetingMarcos Correa/PR Bolsonaro and chloroquine Bolsonaro presents chloroquine boxes to supporters and the press in April 2020Raphael Veleda/Metropolis apocryphal billboard Bolsonaro chloroquine Apocryphal billboard with Bolsonaro advertises chloroquineDisclosure/M.Gonçalves Jair Bolsonaro talks about chloroquine Propagated by President Jair Bolsonaro, chloroquine has not been proven to be effective against Covid-19Reproduction/Twitter 0

The command of the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) decided, at a luncheon held on the 11th, that it will suggest the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for quackery and faith healing, as well as misleading advertising. The indictment stems from the defense of the head of the federal Executive for the use of ineffective drugs – such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – in the treatment of Covid.

This Tuesday (8/17), the president denied being a charlatan or a healer for having disclosed alleged “early treatment” against the new coronavirus. The representative of the Republic said that he offered only an “alternative”.

“What did I do: I looked for a way to serve the people. But not me, Captain, President Jair Bolsonaro. [A decisão foi tomada] along with doctors, along with ambassadors around the world that we have. It’s not that I’m the charlatan, the healer, nor did I invent anything. I gave an alternative”, said the president, in an interview with Rádio Capital Notícia, from Cuiabá (MT).

“You can see: the large amount of drugs discovered in Brazil are by chance. Even the issue of erectile dysfunction. By chance, what was later called Viagra was discovered. There are a lot of old people there having children”, continued the agent.