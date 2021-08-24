10th Regional Health receives new shipment of vaccines against Covid-19 | Rattlesnake

The 10th Regional Health of Cascavel received earlier this Monday night (23) a new shipment of vaccines against Covid-19.

According to the State Government, 9,038 doses were sent to Cascavel regional. Of these, 5162 will remain in the city to continue the Municipal Immunization Plan.

The City Hall informed that tomorrow the vaccination of the first dose will be resumed for people aged 23 or over, in health units in Cascavel.

However, there will be no vaccination of the first dose in the health units of Santa Cruz, Nova Cidade and Floresta. These units will support the care of suspected cases of the disease.

Remember that it is necessary to present identification document, vaccination card, or SUS card, and proof of address.