2021 Income Tax: Revenue releases inquiry to 4th batch of refunds today | 2021 income tax

THE The Federal Revenue Service releases this Tuesday (24), from 10 am, the consultation of the fourth batch of 2021 Income Tax refund and continues the schedule of restitution, which reaches the penultimate batch – Look full calendar below.

The taxpayer can consult the Revenue website. You can also choose to do the research to find out if you will be included in this wave on the portal e-Cac or through the applications for mobile phone that can be downloaded for platforms Android or IOS.

Payment for this lot, which will have a total value of BRL 5.1 billion, will be done on August 31 (Tuesday) for 3.81 million taxpayers (3,819,743, exactly).

They will receive people who have legal priority, being 8,185 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 67,893 between 60 and 79 years old, 6,088 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 26,647 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

3,710,930 non-priority contributors were also contemplated.

Schedule of 2021 Income Tax refund batches 1st batch May 31, 2021 Already paid 2nd batch June 30, 2021 Already paid 3rd batch July 30, 2021 Already paid 4th batch August 31, 2021 5th batch September 30, 2021

The account I reported in the statement no longer exists, now what?

If the credit is not made – if the account entered has been disabled, for example -, the values ​​will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

Tax reform:

In this case, the contributor can reschedule the credit fur BB Portal, which you can access by clicking here, or by calling the Banco do Brasil Customer Service on the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of your restitution within a year, you must apply for the e-CAC Portal, available on IRS website, accessing the Declarations and Statements, My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request non-redeemed refund in the bank network”.

O Schedule of 2021 Income Tax refund batches – see calendar above in this text – it has 5 lots and those who do not receive the first three batches will have to wait for the next two lots and will still be able to consult the status of the declaration to find out if it fell into the fine mesh and need to make some correction.

