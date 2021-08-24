2nd dose with new batch of Coronavac

The City of São Roque informs the update of the vaccination schedule in the city for this Tuesday, 24th, with the application of the 2nd dose of Coronavac and Astrazeneca from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, at health posts and Recanto da Cascata for pedestrians.

In addition to the batches already informed, the Municipal Administration will immunize a new batch of Coronavac/Sinovac: 210338.

See the release of the City of São Roque in full:

City hall applies 2nd dose this Tuesday with a new batch of Coronavac / Sinovac

Vaccination takes place both at Health Posts and at Recanto da Cascata

The City of São Roque performs this Tuesday, August 24, the 2nd dose against covid-19 for those immunized with lots of AstraZeneca and Coronavac/Sinovac. And attention, because on the day we will have a new batch of Coronavac/Sinovac: 210338.

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 12 pm, at health posts in the neighborhoods and at Recanto da Cascata.

It is necessary to bring an original document with a photo, CPF and the vaccination card for the 1st dose. Check the lots available for the new immunization below.

• Coronavac / Sinovac: 210140, 210092, 210083, 210010, 210037, 210044, 210058, 210062, 202010024, 202010033, 210121, 210212, 210120, 210276, 210147, 210209, C202106107, J202106031 or 210338.

• AstraZeneca: 4120Z005, 4120Z001 or 213VCD005W, 213VCD021W, 213VCD023W, 214VCD050W, 214VCD061Z, ABX0529, 214VCD091W or 214VCD102W.