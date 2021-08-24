343 Industries considered postponing Halo Infinite a second time • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite was scheduled for release on November 10, 2020 but, to the dismay of many Master Chief fans, 343 has decided to postpone the date – the game will come later this year, but no specific day has yet been announced.

Interestingly, and according to information reported by Games Radar, 343 Industries will have discussed postponing the game a second time.

According to a video from the producers posted on the official Halo YouTube channel, when asked about postponing the game a second time and ensuring that co-op and Forge were included, creative director Joseph Staten responded as follows:

“Yeah, I mean, we talked about it. But we’ve come to the conclusion that Halo Infinite is a live game, so it’s never really going to be ‘ready’. It’s going to progress and evolve from season to season. , to get started, you need to pick a time and really get started.”

It’s worth remembering that Halo Infinite’s co-op and Forge have been postponed and some fans have asked for a further postponement of Halo Infinite so that both would be included in the release.

“We ended up deciding that we’ve been working on this game for a long time. Our fans have been waiting for this game for a long time. With the solo campaign and our first season of free-to-play multiplayer in great shape for the festive season , we didn’t want to put it off any longer”, reveals Staten.

The article also states that 343 Industries is 100% committed to the year-end launch and that the official date will be revealed very soon – most likely one of the information given at the Xbox 2021 Gamescom conference.