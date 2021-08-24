400-year-old giant coral is the widest ever discovered in the Great Barrier Reef – SoCientífica

A 10.4 meter wide giant coral discovered in a remote part of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the widest coral found in the reef system, as well as one of the oldest.

The dome-shaped coral was spotted by divers off the coast of Orpheus Island in North Queensland in March. In this way, the choir received the name Muga dhambi, which means “great choir”, by the traditional Manbarra peoples of the region.

Measuring 10 meters wide and 5 meters high, Muga dhambi is the widest and sixth tallest coral documented in the Great Barrier Reef.

Coral belongs to the genus Porites, commonly found on reefs around the world and can grow to an immense scale of size.

Widest and oldest coral in the Great Barrier Reef

The largest known coral in the world is another dome-shaped port in American Samoa. About 22 meters wide and 8 meters high, it is estimated to be between 420 and 652 years old.

So Muga dhambi is also very old. It is probably between 421 and 438 years old based on its size and growth rate, according to Adam Smith, who led a study of the coral.

Coral tissue sections can die from exposure to the sun at low tides, or hot water, without killing the entire colony, explains Smith.

The researchers found high-density “stress bands” recorded in the coral structure, evident since 1877. They likely appeared on a larger scale from anthropogenic global warming.

Division of species inhabiting Muga dhambi (Smith et al., Scientific Reports, 2021).

However, the good news is that Smith and colleagues have found no signs of coral disease or bleaching in Muga dhambi. For now, this magnificent coral is still teeming with life, with 70% inhabited by living corals.

Endangered corals

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered around 100 coral bleaching events and 80 major cyclones in the last four centuries. This suggests that Muga dhambi may have genetic characteristics that allow him to survive this type of adversity.

“This coral has survived coral bleaching, invasive species, cyclones, severe low tides, and human activities for nearly 500 years.”

If confirmed, harnessing these traits could help save other corals that are at risk of being decimated by climate change, says Smith.

Large corals like Muga dhambi are crucial to reef ecosystems. Because they act as hubs for reef life, “it’s where lots of fish and other creatures gather to shelter, rest and feed,” says Smith.