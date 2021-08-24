5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week

key points Bolsa Família and the general public receive emergency aid through Caixa Tem this week;

Deposits to Bolsa Família are made based on the final digit of the NIS;

General public receive installments according to the month of birth.

A new week starts and with it, a new wave of payments from the emergency aid. Currently, the Federal Government in partnership with the Federal Savings Bank (CEF) pays the fifth installment of the benefit.

This is the first step of the extension of the emergency aid, which will pay three more installments during the months of August, September and October. Furthermore, the extension of the program will continue to include the same groups, Bolsa Família and the general public.

Emergency assistance for Bolsa Família

This was the first group to receive the fifth installment of the emergency aid. That’s because the Federal Government decided to keep the payment pattern in the last ten business days of each month. Within this period, beneficiaries receive the installments according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

Therefore, on August 18, the beneficiaries of the family allowance whose NIS ends at 1 were the first winners. Until last Friday, 20th, they also received NIS 2 and 3. Deposits were paused last Saturday and Sunday, 21st and 22nd, respectively, and resumed this Monday, 23rd, with final NIS 4.

Throughout this week, they receive the final NIS 5, 6, 7 and 8, until next Friday, 27. According to the schedule, the goal is for the last payment of this installment to be made on August 30 for the NIS ending in 0.

Emergency assistance for the general public

This group is composed of unemployed people, self-employed workers, Individual Micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) and low-income citizens registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The organization of payments for this public was based on the month of birth of the workers.

Thus, on August 20, last Friday, those born in January were the first to receive the fifth installment of the emergency aid. Deposits continued on Saturday and Sunday, 21st and 22nd, respectively, with birthdays in February, March and April.

On a single date, on Saturday, 21st, two groups received the parcels on the same day, those born in February and March. Given this anticipation, this Monday the calendar will have a kind of “slack” in the face of continuous actions, returning tomorrow, the 24th, with the birthdays of the month of May.

The forecast is for the fifth installment deposits for this group to end on the 31st of August so that the cashout calendar can take effect from the 1st to the 20th of September.

Values ​​and payment method

The amounts of the installments of the extension of the emergency aid are the same as those established at the beginning of the year for the current round. This means that, while citizens living alone receive R$150, representatives of family groups receive an average of R$250, leaving the maximum quota of R$375 for single mothers who are heads of single-parent families.

Installment deposits also continue to be made in digital social savings accounts, through the Caixa Tem application. The platform allows individual transactions of R$600, daily of R$1,200 and monthly of R$5,000, all at no monthly cost.

Furthermore, the worker can use a series of services and tools that range from cell phone recharge, payment of bank slips and online purchases with a debit card.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January August 20th September 21st October 20th February August 21 September 22 October 21st March August 21 September 23th October, 22 April August 22 September 24th October, 23 May August 24th september 25th October, 23 June August 25th september 26th October 26th July august 26 September 28th October 27th August August 27 September 29th October 28th September august 28 September 20 October 29th October august 28 September 1st October 30 November august 29 October 2nd October 30 December August, 31 October 3rd October 31st

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January September 1st October 4th November 1st February September 2nd october 5th November 3rd March September 3rd october 5th November 4th April september 6th October 6th November 5th May September 9th october 8th November 9th June September 10th October 11th November 10th July September 13th October 13 November 11th August September 14th October 14 November 12th September September 15th October 15th November 16th October September 16 october 18th November 17th November September 17th october 18th November 18th December September 20 October 19th November 19th

Full calendar of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final 1st installment 2nd installment 3rd installment 4th portion 5th installment 6th portion 7th portion 1 04/16 05/18 6/17 07/19 08/18 09/17 10/18 two 04/19 05/19 6/18 07/20 08/19 09/20 10/19 3 04/20 05/20 21/06 21/07 08/20 21/09 10/20 4 22/04 05/21 22/06 07/22 8/23 9/22 10/21 5 23/04 05/24 6/23 7/23 8/24 09/23 10/22 6 26/04 05/25 6/24 7/26 8/25 9/24 10/25 7 27/04 05/26 6/25 27/07 08/26 9/27 10/26 8 04/28 27/05 06/28 7/28 8/27 9/28 10/27 9 04/29 05/28 06/29 7/29 08/30 09/29 10/28 0 04/30 05/31 06/30 7/30 31/08 09/30 10/29

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 4

Total Votes: 1 Emergency aid: 5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week