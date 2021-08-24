5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week

key points

  • Bolsa Família and the general public receive emergency aid through Caixa Tem this week;
  • Deposits to Bolsa Família are made based on the final digit of the NIS;
  • General public receive installments according to the month of birth.

A new week starts and with it, a new wave of payments from the emergency aid. Currently, the Federal Government in partnership with the Federal Savings Bank (CEF) pays the fifth installment of the benefit.

Emergency aid: 5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week. (Image: FDR)

This is the first step of the extension of the emergency aid, which will pay three more installments during the months of August, September and October. Furthermore, the extension of the program will continue to include the same groups, Bolsa Família and the general public.

Emergency assistance for Bolsa Família

This was the first group to receive the fifth installment of the emergency aid. That’s because the Federal Government decided to keep the payment pattern in the last ten business days of each month. Within this period, beneficiaries receive the installments according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

Therefore, on August 18, the beneficiaries of the family allowance whose NIS ends at 1 were the first winners. Until last Friday, 20th, they also received NIS 2 and 3. Deposits were paused last Saturday and Sunday, 21st and 22nd, respectively, and resumed this Monday, 23rd, with final NIS 4.

Throughout this week, they receive the final NIS 5, 6, 7 and 8, until next Friday, 27. According to the schedule, the goal is for the last payment of this installment to be made on August 30 for the NIS ending in 0.

Emergency assistance for the general public

This group is composed of unemployed people, self-employed workers, Individual Micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) and low-income citizens registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The organization of payments for this public was based on the month of birth of the workers.

Thus, on August 20, last Friday, those born in January were the first to receive the fifth installment of the emergency aid. Deposits continued on Saturday and Sunday, 21st and 22nd, respectively, with birthdays in February, March and April.

On a single date, on Saturday, 21st, two groups received the parcels on the same day, those born in February and March. Given this anticipation, this Monday the calendar will have a kind of “slack” in the face of continuous actions, returning tomorrow, the 24th, with the birthdays of the month of May.

The forecast is for the fifth installment deposits for this group to end on the 31st of August so that the cashout calendar can take effect from the 1st to the 20th of September.

Values ​​and payment method

The amounts of the installments of the extension of the emergency aid are the same as those established at the beginning of the year for the current round. This means that, while citizens living alone receive R$150, representatives of family groups receive an average of R$250, leaving the maximum quota of R$375 for single mothers who are heads of single-parent families.

Installment deposits also continue to be made in digital social savings accounts, through the Caixa Tem application. The platform allows individual transactions of R$600, daily of R$1,200 and monthly of R$5,000, all at no monthly cost.

Furthermore, the worker can use a series of services and tools that range from cell phone recharge, payment of bank slips and online purchases with a debit card.

Emergency aid: 5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week. (Image: Sérgio Lima/Poder360)

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuaryAugust 20thSeptember 21stOctober 20th
FebruaryAugust 21September 22October 21st
MarchAugust 21September 23thOctober, 22
AprilAugust 22September 24thOctober, 23
MayAugust 24thseptember 25thOctober, 23
JuneAugust 25thseptember 26thOctober 26th
Julyaugust 26September 28thOctober 27th
AugustAugust 27September 29thOctober 28th
Septemberaugust 28September 20October 29th
Octoberaugust 28September 1stOctober 30
Novemberaugust 29October 2ndOctober 30
DecemberAugust, 31October 3rdOctober 31st

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuarySeptember 1stOctober 4thNovember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2ndoctober 5thNovember 3rd
MarchSeptember 3rdoctober 5thNovember 4th
Aprilseptember 6thOctober 6thNovember 5th
MaySeptember 9thoctober 8thNovember 9th
JuneSeptember 10thOctober 11thNovember 10th
JulySeptember 13thOctober 13November 11th
AugustSeptember 14thOctober 14November 12th
SeptemberSeptember 15thOctober 15thNovember 16th
OctoberSeptember 16october 18thNovember 17th
NovemberSeptember 17thoctober 18thNovember 18th
DecemberSeptember 20October 19thNovember 19th

Full calendar of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final1st installment2nd installment3rd installment4th

portion

5th installment6th

portion

7th

portion

104/1605/186/1707/1908/1809/1710/18
two04/1905/196/1807/2008/1909/2010/19
304/2005/2021/0621/0708/2021/0910/20
422/0405/2122/0607/228/239/2210/21
523/0405/246/237/238/2409/2310/22
626/0405/256/247/268/259/2410/25
727/0405/266/2527/0708/269/2710/26
804/2827/0506/287/288/279/2810/27
904/2905/2806/297/2908/3009/2910/28
004/3005/3106/307/3031/0809/3010/29

