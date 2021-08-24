A Fazenda 13: Gui Napolitano would have lost a spot in the reality show for a familiar face on social networks, says journalist; know who!

And let’s go from “Dancing Chairs” in the cast of Season 13 of “The Farm“… The reality show opens on September 14th, but it seems that some changes were still necessary to hammer the final list. According to journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, this Monday (23), former participant of “BBB 20” and “No Limite 5” Gui Napolitano will no longer participate in the program, and whoever takes his place is the digital influencer Erasmo Viana.

According to the publication, Gui was placed on “stand by” by the production, allowing Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband to be included in the reality show’s pawn team. Born in Bahia, Erasmo saw his name stamped in media headlines for quite some time in the last year. After the ex-wife was “cancelled” on the web for having celebrated a celebration with friends at the beginning of the pandemic, he also had to disable social media.

Recently, the unexpected end of their marriage stirred up social networks due to speculation about the reasons that led the couple to the decision. The Bahian has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and draws sighs from women and men because of his beauty. In 2019, Viana reached the final of the reality show “O Aprendiz”, on Band TV, but lost.

But why did Gui Napolitano get the worst of it before the show even started?! Leo Dias did not report what would have happened backstage, but it is worth remembering that, last week, Notícias da TV claimed that a possible future person did not like to hear about the ex-BBB’s squad. According to sources heard by the site, singer Gabi Martins, who had an affair with the model on TV Globo’s reality show, would have heard about the possible entry of the boy and considered skipping the program.

Insiders claimed that the Minas Gerais company had gone to the production company Teleimage, outraged at the thought that she could find her ex-boyfriend again in confinement. As the program already has a history of casting people with troubled pasts in common, Gabi Martins would have demanded that she not live this kind of situation with Gui Napolitano during her entry negotiations. Although it is not a custom of Record TV production to talk about the list of participants in advance, they would have made an exception to ensure that the model would not be part of “A Fazenda 13”.

Expectations for “A Fazenda 13” remain extremely high… After a successful edition last year, the public is curious to see who the new participants are, and to see the debut of Adriane Galisteu as a presenter, after Record terminated the contract with Marcos Mion. Check out who has already been named by the press as a possible participant by clicking here!