A fire in a tourism company shed affects several buses and cars in Belo Horizonte; VIDEOS and PHOTOS | Minas Gerais

A fire inside a tourism company shed destroyed at least eight buses and three cars, in the São Bernardo neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (24) afternoon.
According to preliminary information from the Fire Department, there is fuel leakage and risk of spread to other establishments.
The location is close to a gas station located on Cristiano Machado Avenue and the Primeiro de Maio subway station, there is still no information on whether the fire changed the way the trains worked.
Large fire in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Dudu Barbati
There is a lot of black smoke in the place. A fire engine is in the shed fighting the flames. Around 2:20 pm, five other teams were on their way to the fire.
There are still no details regarding victims and other vehicles affected.
At around 3 pm, firefighters said the fire was under control, but fighting continued. Military Police is on site.
The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte had not been activated until 3:20 pm.
Fire scares drivers passing by Avenida Cristiano Machado in Belo Horizonte
Fire in a tourism company in the São Bernardo neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. — Photo: Isadora Fonseca