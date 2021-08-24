‘A shame’ · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) will enter the brothers’ sights for becoming one of the darlings of Jacob/Israel (Miguel Coelho/Petrônio Gontijo) in Genesis. Simeão (Igor Cotrim) will play a large part of the family against the boy, who will not know how to deal with the rejection and the constant insults he will hear around the camp. “You are a disgrace,” the envious relatives will say in the Bible novel.

The patriarch will not hide his preference for three particular heirs. In addition to Diná (Giovanna Coimbra), the only woman of his descent, he will also suck up to Raquel’s children (Thaís Melchior/Giselle Tigre) –José and Benjamin (Marcus Bessa).

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham, however, will be “caught for Christ” already in the scenes that will be shown from the next monday (30) , in the premiere of the seventh and final phase of the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro

Seeking to be accepted by his family, he will gladly offer to help herd the family’s flocks. “But by any chance, is Daddy’s darling used to hard work?”, will mock Bruno Daltro’s character, Gade. “Of course not. His business is to study”, will add Dã (Augusto Garcia).

The boys will violently push José from one side to the other until Gade will go over the edge, grab him by his clothes and look deep into his eyes. “You’re a disgrace. Get out of here. You’re not good for staying with us. You’re not going to ever do,” the bad character will snarl.

“Why do you always have to be so boring?” Jacob’s favorite will complain. [Felipe Cunha] assume everything?” will threaten Dan.

“And what do I have to do? Tell me. What do I need to do for you to accept me. I’ve done everything to be part of you, to be like you, but you don’t let me,” shouts José, in tears. “You’re not welcome. You should have understood that,” yells Naftali (Ricardo Vianna).

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

