‘A team is not a group of friends’

The pivot of the biggest soap opera in this transfer market in European football, the striker Kylian Mbappé, ace of Paris Saint-Germain, opened the game on numerous career issues in an interview with Esquire magazine.

The 22-year-old star is appointed as a future reinforcement of the Real Madrid, as he plays ‘hard game’ to renew the contract he has with Paris Saint-Germain, which lasts only until June 2022.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Apparently, Mbappé’s personality is not just within the four lines. The multi-champion revealed how his relationship with Neymar is and explained the differences that both have despite having a great partnership on the pitch.

“In Brazil it’s more festive and here in France people are more serious. It’s not considered beautiful here to show your passions. People will think that we don’t take care of ourselves because we play poker. I believe they started to understand Neymar better. In the beginning, it was hard for him. They put his face on the Eiffel Tower when he arrived and six months later they asked why he played poker. They just want to see him play football.”

The striker also opened the game about the relationship with his teammates. Recently, PSG went to the market and assembled a new team of ‘galactics’, mainly with the arrival of stars like Messi, Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Donnarumma. For Mbappé, it is not necessary for athletes to be friends for the team to be formed.

“A football team is not a group of friends. You don’t have to have dinner with your teammates to win every night,” said Mbappé, who also admitted that he is aware that he is a star even at 22 and that he handles fame well. . “If your face is all over the city, all over the world, that’s fine. Being a star is a status, but that doesn’t make me any better than others.”

play 1:23 Player was interviewed by Bola da Vez this week

The French ace also spoke about the comparisons he has been receiving in recent years. Despite being touted as one of the future best in the world in the future, Mbappé admitted that there is ‘no way’ to be compared to names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“If you tell yourself that you will be better than Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, it will depend on your ego or your determination. It’s a lack of conscience. These athletes are incomparable. They broke all the statistics. They had ten, 15 extraordinary years. You always compare yourself to the best, I believe other athletes also watch me, that pushes you forward, that’s how Messi and Ronaldo were good to each other,” he concluded.