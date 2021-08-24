A tie against Fluminense illustrates the strength of the squad at Atlético-MG

When it comes to a qualified squad, Atlético-MG is certainly seen as one of the references in the country, as well as Flamengo and Palmeiras. In the 1-1 draw with Fluminense, this Monday (23), Cuca was able to prove the strength of the group he has in his hands.

With just over 10 minutes to the end of the match in São Januário, the commander of the leader of the Brazilian Championship called on two players who would change the destiny of the Minas Gerais team in the 17th round duel.

Called by Curitiba to take the field, Nathan and Eduardo Sasha were responsible for the point achieved away from home and that made Galo open six points for Palmeiras, vice-leader with 32. With the assistance of the midfielder, the attacker shook the net and ran for the hug.

But does not stop there. Keno, who started in 2020 and also at the beginning of the current season, was another who left the bench to give the team more speed. Since he got injured, he lost the position to the Chilean Eduardo Vargas.

Tchê Tchê, steering wheel that was always among the eleven, has now become an option for Cuca. In defense, Nathan Silva, who came back from loan, signed and ended up placing the experienced Réver among the substitutes. Igor Rabello, who used to be very sharp, is currently not active.

For the game against Fluminense, Cuca could not count on the injured right-back Mariano. For the vacancy, Guga was called and, in São Januário, completed 100 games for Galo. Midfielder Jair, also due to injury, was another starter who was left out.

During the Copa America, when he lost Vargas, Savarino, Alonso and Vargas, and also the dispute of the Olympic Games, when he lost left-back Guilherme Arana, the athletic trainer saw the absence of important athletes supplied by quality pieces. Arana, for example, returned from Japan with the gold medal and, while serving the Brazilian national team, was very well replaced by Dodô.

Good headache in attack

To increase Cuca’s “headache”, Atlético-MG announced last week the signing of 32-year-old forward Diego Costa.

Idol in Atlético de Madrid-ESP and Chelsea-ING, the Sergipe player arrives to qualify the sector and, of course, in search of a place among the holders. It remains to be seen who will leave the team so that, as soon as he is 100% physically, he can be activated.

In addition to leading the Brasileirão, Galo was state champion, is alive in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and, in Libertadores, in addition to the best group stage campaign, reached the semifinals after dispatching Boca Juniors and River Plate, the giants of the Argentina.