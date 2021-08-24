A woman performs a funeral for her husband, but discovers that he had already been buried by another widow

The American Demetra Street is suing a funeral home in Baltimore (USA). In January of this year, the woman contracted a farewell ceremony to her husband, Ivan Street. At least 25 people gathered around an urn with the ashes and the widow even sang “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”, in honor of the deceased.

However, at the end of the ceremony, a funeral director took the urn with the deceased’s ashes and declined to return it to Demetra. Later, the woman found out why: Ivan’s body had not been cremated.

Three days earlier, the man was buried in Baltimore’s Mount Zion Cemetery at the request of another woman who claimed to be the man’s wife. The service was performed by the same company that Demetra had hired.

In the lawsuit, which progressed this month, the woman alleges that Wylie Funeral Homes deliberately held two funerals for Ivan Street: one for her and one for the second woman. The company also kept payments for the two services. In the action, she asks for damages of US$ 8.5 million (about R$ 46 million).

Ivan Street died on January 9th. At the time, Demetra and her husband were separated and living in different houses. However, legally, Demetra was Ivan’s wife at the time of his death.

The other woman, who allegedly buried Ivan, said at the funeral home that she was Ivan’s wife. And, according to the lawsuit, he showed an October 1997 marriage certificate, unsealed.

“It’s a really sad situation,” Demetra attorney Alex Coffin told the Washington Post. “It’s hard enough to lose a loved one,” he added.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach