Actor from Forevers Stabbed in the Face in Mysterious Attack in Ireland

The actor Barry Keoghan, the Druig from the cast of Eternos, was found at dawn on the last 15th of August, Sunday, with serious wounds from knife thrusts to the face. He was attacked in Galway, Ireland.

According to information from The Independent newspaper, Keoghan, who is 28 years old, was referred to the Hospital Galway University life-free.

“Police reported an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of ​​Galway. […] An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated without risk. Investigations are ongoing. no arrests were made“, said a spokesman for the police department.

More details about the health condition of the interpreter still were not revealed, but he was released soon after and did not need to be hospitalized. First of all, he had been seen in a bar.

The story gets even weirder because the actor would have been found “walking disoriented”, but after all that, it seems to have chosen to do not file any kind of complaint.

The actor plays Druig, one of the title characters in Eternals, which is among the most anticipated upcoming releases from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (UCM).

About Eternals

the movie of eternal is one of the projects more ambitious of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, being an important part of the Stage 4.

history will show the race of the Eternals, created beings before humanity, sent to Earth to protect humans, still primitive.

Previously advertised as ‘The Eternals’, the film suffered a slight change in its official title and will be released under the title ‘Eternals’.

the Eternals are creation of the Celestials, a race of cosmic beings even more impressive and that should appear in the film. the enemies will be the Due, evil and deformed counterparts of the Eternals, also created by the Celestials, who possess similar powers and abilities.

The official synopsis of the film released by Disney provides a brief description of the main characters and confirms that the main story of the film is set. after the Avengers events: Ultimatum. Deviants are described as humanity’s oldest enemies, which makes sense given their age. Read:

“’Eternals’ by Marvel Studios brings an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematographic Univero, ancient aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Ultimatum’, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviant. The exceptional cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmically powerful Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and ancient soul Sprite, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant and lonely Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington was cast as Dane Whitman. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Taming Fate’, in Kevin Feige’s production, ‘Eternals’ opens in US theaters on November 6, 2020”.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao and the cast features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as the Black Knight.

Eternos, already in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, would debut on November 6, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement to November 2021.



