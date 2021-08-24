Actor says he’s excited to see Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

JB Smoove may have confirmed, somewhat “unintentionally”, the participation of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Return to House. During an interview with The Illuminerdi website, Professor Dell’s interpreter in the franchise delivered which of the ancient Spider-Mans he is excited to see Tom Holland act together.

“Tobey Maguire, of course, man“, he commented when asked by the reporter. As for the villains, he said he is happy to see Jamie Foxx returning as the Electro: “He’s my friend, I’m excited! Excited!“.

Smoove described No Return Home like a “fabulous” movie, and even joked that he wants to see his character, Mr. Dell, gain powers in the future. “I don’t want to put pressure on Marvel, but I’ve said it before: I need some powers, man!“, he said.

Although the rumors of Maguire’s return and Andrew Garfield, another former Aranha interpreter, have been circulating for months the first trailer of No Return Home did not confirm anything in this regard. The preview shows, however, the return of Alfred Molina like Doctor Octopus, and hints at the presence of several other villains.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will bring Peter Parker (Holland) trying to erase from everyone’s memory that he is the man behind the Spider-Man mask by resorting to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try to change reality.

Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns as director. The premiere of the third movie of the Spider man is scheduled for December 16th.