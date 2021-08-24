Actress denies pregnancy and nickname of ‘grandma’ by Glória Pires

Cleo, a 38-year-old actress and singer, commented on fan speculation about her possible pregnancy after her husband, model and businessman Leandro D’Lucca, called her mother-in-law Glória Pires “grandma” when congratulating her for the Best Actress award at the 49th Gramado Festival for his performance in “A Suspeita”.

In a Twitter post, the artist explained that it’s just a nickname:

Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay! Le calls my mommy grandma, because we made a movie called “Grandma Ninja” kkkkkk oh, I love you guys! ❤️ — CLEO 🎸 (@cleo) August 23, 2021

Leandro, who is already the father of eight-year-old Gael, left the answer in the air when asked about “giving a little brother” to his eldest son recently. “Who knows…”, he said.

The two were married civilly in early July in Passa Quatro, Minas Gerais, and held a wedding party for a few guests at Glória Pires’ house last weekend.