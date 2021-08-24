AF News | State | The most expensive gasoline in Brazil is sold in Tocantins, at R$ 7.36 per liter, according to ANP

Regular gasoline had a significant increase last week and reached R$ 7.36 at gas stations in Tocantins, according to a survey published by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) last Friday (20).
The survey carried out in the week between August 15 and 21 shows that Tocantins has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil: at R$ 7.36 per liter in Porto Nacional. The lowest value found in the state was R$ 5.75 – generating an average price of 6.156 (the 7th highest in the country). In the capital Palmas, the maximum value reaches R$ 6.19.
Last week, Petrobras announced an increase of around 3.5% in the average value of gasoline at its refineries, to R$ 2.78/liter, seeking alignment with the international market. It was the second consecutive week of raises.
BANNED POSTS
Last week, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) banned pumps at four gas stations in the municipality of Dianópolis, southeast of Tocantins. According to the agency, the equipment was providing less fuel than registered at the pump.
‘BLAME OF GOVERNORS’
At an event in Manaus on August 18, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) blamed part of the governors for the high price of gas and fuel. He acknowledged inflation and said the people are right to complain.
“We know that inflation is knocking on your door, but back there, a large part of the governors and our media said that we should respect that maxim: ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later'”, spoke.
9 READJUSTMENTS IN 2021
Petrobras has already increased nine times the value of a liter of gasoline sold at refineries this year, pressured by the rise in oil prices on the international market
At the pump, the fuel already accumulates an increase of 28.21% in the country. This price rise happens at the same time that internal and external consumption increase. With this, the assessment of experts is that the price should continue to rise in the coming months.
Price of regular gasoline, according to ANP
In R$/liter:
Average price
Minimum price
Maximum price
➯
BRAZIL
5,956
4,990
7,360
1st
RIO DE JANEIRO
6,485
5,899
7,059
2nd
ACRE
6,450
6,190
7.130
3rd
FEDERAL DISTRICT
6,357
6,299
6,399
4th
Piauí
6,307
5,085
6,599
5th
GOIÁS
6,274
5,870
6,679
6th
MINAS GERAIS
6,185
5,899
6,759
7th
TOCANTINS
6.156
5,750
7,360
8th
RIO GRANDE DO SUL
6,149
5,729
7.189
9th
LARGE NORTHERN RIVER
6,108
5,980
6,290
10th
SERGIPE
6,092
5,789
6,789
11th
RONDONIA
6,064
5,850
6,490
12th
BAHIA
6,060
5,810
6,579
13th
ALAGOAS
6,042
5,870
6,499
14th
HOLY SPIRIT
6,041
5,799
6,440
15th
FOR
6,035
5,580
6,699
16th
MATO GROSSO DO SUL
5,956
5,769
6,430
17th
MATO GROSSO
5,948
5,629
6,510
18th
CEARÁ
5,935
5,590
6,390
19th
PERNAMBUCO
5,907
5.673
6,399
20th
MARANHÃO
5,905
5,749
6,199
21st
AMAZON
5,798
5,759
6,200
22nd
PARAÍBA
5,791
5,599
6,089
23rd
SANTA CATARINA
5,740
5,399
6,099
24th
PARANÁ
5,738
5,229
6,550
25th
RORAIMA
5,637
5,580
5,720
26th
SÃO PAULO
5,626
4,990
6,549
27th
AMAPA
5,143
5,110
5,350