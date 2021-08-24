AF News | State | The most expensive gasoline in Brazil is sold in Tocantins, at R$ 7.36 per liter, according to ANP

Regular gasoline had a significant increase last week and reached R$ 7.36 at gas stations in Tocantins, according to a survey published by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) last Friday (20).

The survey carried out in the week between August 15 and 21 shows that Tocantins has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil: at R$ 7.36 per liter in Porto Nacional. The lowest value found in the state was R$ 5.75 – generating an average price of 6.156 (the 7th highest in the country). In the capital Palmas, the maximum value reaches R$ 6.19.

Last week, Petrobras announced an increase of around 3.5% in the average value of gasoline at its refineries, to R$ 2.78/liter, seeking alignment with the international market. It was the second consecutive week of raises.

BANNED POSTS

Last week, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) banned pumps at four gas stations in the municipality of Dianópolis, southeast of Tocantins. According to the agency, the equipment was providing less fuel than registered at the pump.

‘BLAME OF GOVERNORS’

At an event in Manaus on August 18, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) blamed part of the governors for the high price of gas and fuel. He acknowledged inflation and said the people are right to complain.

“We know that inflation is knocking on your door, but back there, a large part of the governors and our media said that we should respect that maxim: ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later'”, spoke.

SEE MORE

9 READJUSTMENTS IN 2021

Petrobras has already increased nine times the value of a liter of gasoline sold at refineries this year, pressured by the rise in oil prices on the international market

At the pump, the fuel already accumulates an increase of 28.21% in the country. This price rise happens at the same time that internal and external consumption increase. With this, the assessment of experts is that the price should continue to rise in the coming months.

Price of regular gasoline, according to ANP