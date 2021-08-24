Afghan Women Believe New Generation Has More Resources to Resist Taliban Oppression | Fantastic

A week after the Taliban arrived, many things began to change for women in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Fantástico spoke with Afghans of different generations who had the trajectories marked by the first Taliban government – and who believe that, after 20 years of living more freedom, the new generation has more resources to resist oppression.

Until a few weeks ago, young Sadiqa Madadgar sang on TV shows in Afghanistan and was successful on social media by sharing her life with nearly 200,000 followers. Now she is afraid to even leave the house.

Sadiqa, who was born in 1998, is too young to remember the first time the Taliban ruled the country, between 1996 and 2001. Nadia, who is a little older, remembers it very well.

When he was eight years old, in 1993, he saw a bomb destroy the house where he lived with his family. Her brother died, and she spent two years in the hospital. His face was covered in scars.

The Taliban banned women from studying and working. Nadia then began to dress in her brother’s clothes to support the family. Since she received news of the Taliban’s return, she, who is now 36 years old and lives in Spain, has been unable to sleep.

While the extremist group’s leaders have spoken in interviews that they will respect women’s rights “within Islamic law”, Nadia believes the new Taliban is even more dangerous than it was in the 1990s.

Norwegian writer Asne Seierstad lived in Afghanistan and wrote the best-selling book “The Bookseller of Kabul” – a portrait of women’s lives under Taliban rule. Asne says access to education and the internet has changed Afghan women – and believes the new generation will resist the extremists.