After assuming homosexuality, Carmo Dalla Vecchia talks about her relationship with her son live on Globo

This Monday morning (23), Carmo Dalla Vecchia participated in the mesão of Criança Esperança, which had a link to the program “Encontro”, on TV Globo. In the attraction, the actor talked to Fátima Bernardes about fatherhood.

Father of Pedro, 2 years old, the result of his relationship with the novelist João Emanuel Carneiro, Dalla Vecchia moved the audience with the story. He stated that the changes in his life occurred after the child’s arrival, and that he had been preparing for a long time. “I had a great desire to have a child, I prepared myself for many years for his arrival,” said the artist.

“But there is something that happens that is very beautiful, when you see a child in your house, you start to remember you as a child and understand a series of your issues and have the chance to transform”, he continued

“When I took my son in my arms and saw that he is a lot like my father, I realized that I could give him so much love and could revolutionize my relationship with my father who had just passed away.”

Recently, Carmo Dalla Vecchia assumed her sexuality on TV.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach