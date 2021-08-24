After canceling Se Joga, Globo wants to resurrect Video Show

Almost three years after being cancelled, Vídeo Show can return to Globo’s programming, with the right to be reruns on Multishow.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the subject has gained traction in the corridors of Globo, and there are already many people excited about the possibility.

Video Show has always been a great showcase for the network to value its productions and the work of its employees. But he went off the air on January 11, 2019 after recording disgraceful audiences, rarely getting ahead of Record’s Balance Sheet.

In its later years, the show had its cast recast several times, including top-tier actors such as Susana Vieira, and even ex-BBBs. But none of them managed to stand out in the attraction.