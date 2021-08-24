After forwarding Velázquez, Gastón Silva enters the agenda and Peixe can form a Uruguayan ‘wall’

Peixe is moving strongly in the market, after closing with midfielder Augusto Galván, forwards Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli, president Andrés Rueda opened negotiations for defender Emiliano Velázquez and is very close to an agreement with the Uruguayan defender who was in Rayo Vallecano, from Spain.









But the wave of signings may not stop at the citato quartet and be reinforced with a name that was offered to Santos. This is Gastón Silva, a Uruguayan player who has just ended his relationship with Huesca, from Spain. The information is from journalist Lucas Musetti.

Gastón’s trump card is versatility, he can be used as a defender, as well as playing the role of left-back with quality. According to the calculation, the player’s salary range is accessible to Alvinegro Praiano, who has not yet returned the offer made by the athlete’s staff.

Santos only has this Tuesday to regularize Léo Baptistão and Emiliano Velázquez in time for the Copa do Brasil. O Peixe is still waiting for a document from the Chinese Federation. Difficult situation. And with Velázquez there are still details to overcome. Augusto and Tardelli available. pic.twitter.com/F2X5wEWcbW — Lucas Musetti Perazolli (@lucas_musetti)

August 23, 2021





The hit almost guaranteed with Velázquez, plus the possibility of having another defender, could be essential for Fernando Diniz to have no problems climbing the defensive sector. The Uruguayan duo may be the solution for the few names available. At the moment defender Kayky has an injury to the rectus femoris of his thigh and will be out of action for at least a month. For the sector, the commander has only Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Danilo Boza.