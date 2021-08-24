After refusing vaccine, pregnant nurse dies of Covid-19 in the US

Nurse Haley Richardson, 32, died on Friday (20), a victim of covid-19, in Theodore, Alabama (USA). Six months pregnant, the woman refused to take the vaccine against the disease, saying she was afraid that the immunizing agent would cause side effects on the baby.

According to the medical team, the child Haley was expecting also died. The nurse tested positive for covid-19 in late July and was admitted in early August, when symptoms worsened. However, her condition worsened and Haley did not resist the complications of the disease.

Doctors even performed an emergency delivery in an attempt to save the child. However, two days after the mother’s death, the child also died. According to Jordan Richardson, Haley’s husband, the baby should have been born in November.

“I was excited. I already have a daughter [Katie, de 2 anos] and everyone would ask when we were trying our second baby, ‘Do you want a boy?’ and I would say, ‘No, I want another girl.’ I was very excited when I found out that I would really be another girl,” he said in an interview with TV News 5 broadcaster.

Jordan also said he supported his wife’s decision not to get the vaccine because she also feared side effects for the baby. “We would have defended the vaccine, if we knew that this would be the result”, lamented the husband, who now advises that all pregnant women receive the immunizing agent against covid-19.

After the nurse’s death, family friends created a virtual kitty to help pay for Haley’s hospitalization and wake.

