After Sérgio Reis, comedian Batoré releases video with threats to the Supreme Court

(credit: Reproduction/social media)

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, a comedian who became famous when he brought the character Batoré to life, appears in a video that circulates on social networks with requests for President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to close the Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress.

The video of just over two minutes circulates in WhatsApp groups in support of President Bolsonaro along with calls for demonstrations scheduled to take place on 7 September.

“You should be aware that this country is not yours. If we changed the presidency, it’s because we saw that there were many bandits and that we needed a military man. But, after all this, we are aware that the military was not only lacking in the president’s seat, it was lacking in the STF, in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate. The desire of all Brazilians is that the president closes the doors of these three houses, because it has not brought any benefit to our country,” said Batoré.

And completed comparing the Supreme to a laxative medicine. “The STF is just releasing crooks, it looks like ‘lacto purga’, every shit* that’s stuck, lets go. You should be ashamed, you should think like parents, like grandparents”, he concluded.

The artist’s video begins circulating on social networks a week after an audio of the singer Sérgio Reis went viral on the internet with calls for a national strike by truck drivers against the 11 STF and pro-Bolsonaro ministers.

After the repercussion, the singer said he was sorry and “upset with the lack of support from artists and politicians. On Friday (8/20), the Federal Police searched the singer’s house in compliance with search and seizure warrants issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Calls for demonstrations

Supporters of President Bolsonaro have intensified the call for the pro-government acts due to take place on the September 7 holiday.

This Monday (8/23), the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), removed the commander of the Military Police and head of the Interior-7 Police Command, Colonel Aleksander Lacerda, for an act of indiscipline.

The decision takes place after the server publishes, on its social networks, messages calling for the Pocketnarista demonstration. Lacerda published a message with threats to the STF on August 20th. The post said that “no liberal of talcum in the butt” can “overthrow the leftist hegemony in Brazil”. “We need a tank, not an ice cream cart.”