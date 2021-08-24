After terminating with Genoa-ITA, Jandrei approaches a deal with Santos and contract is exposed

O saints is one of the few Brazilian teams that has two great goalkeepers in the squad. John Paul it’s a great season and John corresponds to height. If any of them become embezzlement, Diniz won’t have much of a problem. the work of blue has been praised and, at the end of 2020, the archer trainer won a tribute on the wall of the CT King Pele.

Today, John is low and Paulo Mazoti became immediate reserve of JP. Diniz also has Diogenes, from the base. It turns out that the main goalkeeper is on the rise in the market and was also quoted in the list of tit, but ended up not being summoned. Already anticipating any “headaches”, Peixe is close to closing with Jandrei, ex-CAP and Genoa.

The information was released first hand by the colleague Bruno Giufrida, of “GE.com”. Jandrei is already in saints and must sign today (24). Your contract will be valid until the end of the 2022 São Paulo Championship. formed by International, the goalkeeper had stood out in the Chapecoense and was sold in 2019.

Photo: Ale Cabral/AGIF



At the Genoa, was borrowed and also acted for the Athletic-PR. wheel he was just waiting for his contract termination in the Italy before moving forward with negotiations. O saints, remember, I already brought Tardelli, Leo Baptistão, august, Lacquer and is close to official Velazquez. This week, Jandrei said goodbye to the team on social networks and thanked the fans for their affection.

“Today I say goodbye to Genoa and I come to thank the club for the period I wore this shirt. Team that opened doors for me and where I worked every day with great pride and respect, defending and honoring its rich history. This important stage of my career is coming to an end and I am prepared for the next challenges and plans of God”, he wrote.