After the trailer, ‘Spider-Man 3: No Return Home’ gets synopsis and official images

After releasing the first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, Sony Pictures released the synopsis and the first official images in high resolution.

Check out the synopsis, photos and trailer:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Enjoy watching:

Dubbed

Subtitled

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

