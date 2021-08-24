‘Airport price’? Inflation soars in 2021 and should be the highest since Dilma’s government, predicts the market

  • Laís Alegretti – @laisalegretti
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

woman in airport mask

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Soaring inflation led Brazilians to compare high street prices with ‘airport prices’

The perception of price increases in Brazil has multiplied, in recent days, posts on social networks that compare values ​​found in markets and street commerce with salty prices charged at airport stores.

“It looks like everything is at an airport price,” wrote a Twitter user.

“We can’t go to the airport, the airport comes to us,” joked another.

