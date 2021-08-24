Alessandra Negrini on the culture of cancellation: ‘I think it’s a bit fascist’

Actress Alessandra Negrini participated in the podcast “Novela das 9” and reflected on the culture of cancellation, after recalling being the target of criticism after protesting in favor of indigenous peoples and dressing as such in the 2020 Carnival. has been canceled and “undone”.

“I’m not in favor of it. As Nelson Rodrigues would say, all unanimity is stupid. These rash things about the internet lead to mistakes. The cancellation emerged as an important tool to guide people and say: ‘No, you can’t do that, this is horrible'”.

“He has his value in that sense,” says the 50-year-old actress. “But it became something imposing, it became an instrument of violence. So there must always be dialogue in the narrative itself. You have a narrative, but you have to think about the pros and cons in the narrative itself.”

“In other words, you have to stop and think,” adds Alessandra Negrini, who recently took a stand against President Jair Bolsonaro. “What has happened with the cancellation is that no one stops to think. I think the cancellation process is kind of fascist, actually.”