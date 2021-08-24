Alessandra Negrini takes a controversial attitude when talking about the “culture of cancellation”

Alessandra Negrini in 2020 lived a very controversial moment. The actress was the target of the “cancellation culture” when she went out in a carnival block dressed as an Indian to protest in favor of the rights of indigenous peoples.

At the time, however, the artist was accused on social networks of committing cultural appropriation. She quickly explained that it was a manifesto, and indigenous leaders who were with her in the block took a stand in favor of the artist.

In a short time, the famous was canceled and canceled on the networks. “I’m not in favor. As Nelson Rodrigues would say, all unanimity is stupid. These rash things on the internet lead to misunderstandings”, declared Negrini in the podcast Novela das 9, from Gshow.

“Cancellation emerged as an important tool to guide people and say, ‘No, you can’t do that, this is horrible.’ It has its value in that sense. But it became something imposing, it became an instrument of violence. So there must always be dialogue within the narrative itself”, added the actress.

She followed: “You have a narrative, but you have to think about the pros and cons within the narrative itself. That is, you have to stop and think. What has happened with the cancellation is that no one stops to think. I think the cancellation process is kind of fascist, actually”.

Asked if the case aroused any reflection on the idea of ​​characterizing themselves as indigenous, Alessandra Negrini says she was very sure of her proposal and that there was any evidence of cultural appropriation:

“I was very sure, I didn’t even expect this to happen (…) This issue of cultural appropriation is when there is no exchange. You take a sign from a group, appropriate it for you, and the group itself that produced it gets nothing. It’s not the case.”

“I called an indigenous person to paint my face, so his work was printed on my face. He has a wonderful job, Benício Pitaguary. And I was there to show you that. It was their representation”, finished.